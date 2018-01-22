The Maui Department of Public Works has announced the start of repair work on the makai side of Piʻilani Highway near Nuanualoa Gulch.

Although project work begins today (January 22), county officials note that motorists should be aware that daily road closures will not begin until Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

The work is to repair damage from a landslide in the area last year and includes excavation, building a concrete retaining wall, putting in guard rails as well as other construction.

County officials say a complete road closure at mile post 37 is necessary during working hours because construction equipment will be occupying the entire lane of traffic.

Hours of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday except weekends and holidays. Electric sign boards warning of the road closure ahead will be situated near Haleakalā National Park in Hāna and near ʻUlapalakua Ranch on the other side.

The project is scheduled for completion on Aug. 31, 2018 barring any weather delays.

The contractor for the project is Hawaiian Dredging and construction cost for the project is estimated at $1,991,000.