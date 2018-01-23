A community meeting is slated for tonight in East Maui where one of two new infestations of little fire ants were discovered last month.

A Hāna resident reported little fire ants at his residence in Ka’elekū in early December. Crews from the Maui Invasive Species Committee have surveyed over two acres to determine the extent of the infestation.

Staff from MISC and Hawaiʻi Ant Lab will be on hand to offer an update on the situation, answer questions, and identify ants.

The other Maui infestation was reported at a plant nursery in South Maui during the week of Dec. 4, 2017. Officials say infested material from that location was quarantined and treated and the nursery has since reopened for business.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Helene Hall at Hāna Bay.

Last month, MISC representatives said the Ka’elekū LFA population was suspected to be linked to the large 20+ acre infestation of LFA in Nāhiku.