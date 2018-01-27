There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday February 02: An east swell will persist through early next week. A north swell may produce moderate north shore surf Sunday through Tuesday. A series of small northwest swells is expected through early next week. A large northwest swell expected to peak next Thursday could produce surf well above advisory level.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high N ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SSW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high N ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT