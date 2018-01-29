As a result of the recent import restrictions from China, the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division of the Department of Environmental Management sent out a press release on Jan. 12, 2018, informing the public about changes to recycling programs that had taken effect at the beginning of this year.

Initially, the division reported that only clean No. 1 and No. 2 plastic bottles with necks would be accepted at county drop boxes. However, processors now say they can also recycle No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 containers that are thoroughly rinsed and cleaned of any type of residue.

The management company would also like to remind the public that it is very important to rinse all containers clean of residue from food, grease, oil, and soap. Any residue left in or on these containers will make the containers non-recyclable. So if they are not rinsed clean, it is actually better to discard them.

In addition, the division has been working with Aloha Recycling and Maui Disposal and have determined that they will also add the collection of mixed paper to County Recycling Centers in the near future.

The County is in the process of purchasing additional collection bins to support this program and once they arrive, Maui County residents will be able to recycle office paper, junk mail, magazines, catalogs and phone books; all in the same bin at County Recycling Centers.

Still not being accepted at county dropboxes are clamshell plastics No. 1 and No. 2, which are used for food distribution or fruit packagings such as apples and strawberries.

For more information about recycling, visit the Maui County Recycling website or call the Maui County Recycling Hotline at 270-7880.