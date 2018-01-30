Mayor Alan Arakawa announced today that he will resume the Mayor’s County on Your Corner event on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

The two-hour event begins at 7 a.m. and is located at the entrance to the Maui Swap Meet at UH Maui College.

Mayor Arakawa will join members of his administration in meeting with residents of the area.

“It is important to connect with the community,” said Mayor Arakawa. “County on Your Corner is a good way for members of my cabinet and me to interact with community members on the issues that are of most interest to them,” he added.

Mayor Arakawa says County on Your Corner will typically be scheduled in a different location each month.

Joining the mayor will be others in his administration, including Managing Director Keith Regan.