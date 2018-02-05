Kamehameha Schools is now accepting applications for its Kāpili ʻOihana Internship Program.

The Kāpili ʻOihana Internship Program is offered during the summer to college students wanting an opportunity to develop new skills and competencies, meet and learn from professionals in their field of interest, build a network of contacts, and increase their hiring potential upon graduation.

Over 200 internships are offered statewide.

Session dates are May 21 to Aug. 24, 2018.

The application deadline is Feb. 28, 2018.

Program Requirements:

• Must be at least 18 years old at time of application

• Must be enrolled as a degree-seeking student in an accredited college program

• Must apply for internship opportunities that are related to chosen major with participating KOIP sites

• Commitment of at least 120 hours (part-time) over a 14-week period

• Cumulative 2.5 GPA

For more information and to apply, visit www.ksbe.edu/internships