Project GradNite, scheduled this year for May 24, 2018, is an alcohol- and drug-free celebration for all 2018 seniors, planned and sponsored by King Kekaulike High School parents, guardians, volunteers and the local community.

This chapparoned celebration starts at 9 p.m. the night of graduation and ends at 5:30 a.m the next morning.

A registration fee or $150 includes a commemorative T-shirt, letter packets, transportation, dinner, snacks, breakfast, live entertainment, vendors, games, prizes, music and dancing.

A planning committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the Staff Dining Room at the school. Anyone interested in being part of planning the event is welcome to join in and share ideas.

Water and lights snacks will be provided.

For more information on student registration or scholarships, contact Fanchette Robinson at (808) 757-4621.

To support this event with a monetary donation contact Chairpersons Tracey Pagan and Jaime Palakiko at kkhsprojectgrad@gmail.com.

For information about providing in-kind prize(s), contact Amber Wallace at (808) 446-4469 or amahealani@gmail.com.

For letter packet information, email Gloria Lau at kkhsprojectgrad@gmail.com.