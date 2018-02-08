AD
Kamehameha Maui Students Sign National Letters of Intent

February 8, 2018, 10:26 AM HST (Updated February 8, 2018, 10:26 AM) · 0 Comments
    Two students from Kamehameha Schools Maui signed National Letters of Intent to play sports with collegiate teams.

    Ilihia Keawekane will attend Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, where she will play soccer. The Beavers compete at the NCAA Division I level and are members of the Pac-12 Conference. Ilihia’s parents are Mitzie Keawekane and Amos Lonokailua-Hewett of Wailuku.

    Aliah Ayau will attend Puget Sound University in Tacoma, Washington, where she will play volleyball. The Puget Sound University volleyball team closed out the 2017 season winning four of their last five games. By the end of the season, the Loggers went 11-12 overall and 8-8 in the North West Conference.  Aliah’s parents Kimo and Kim Ayau reside in Kula.

    (standing left to right) Amos Lonokailua-Hewett, Mitzie Keawekane, Kim Ayau, Kimo
    Ayau. (seated left to right) Ilihia Keawekane, Aliah Ayau. Ulima Afoa, Academic Counselor. PC: KSM/Patrick

    Ilihia Keawekane and Aliah Ayau. PC: KSM/Patrick

