The Lāna’i Community Health Center’s Executive Director Diana Shaw has been named among Pacific Business News’ distinguished Women Who Mean Business list of honorees.

“Diana is extremely deserving of this recognition due to her unwavering dedication and commitment to our organization and the community,” said Dr. Joe Humphry, medical director at LCHC. “Under her leadership, LCHC has made tremendous strides in improving health and wellness on Lāna’i, from offering free community fitness classes and school health education to hiring knowledgeable medical professionals and securing funding to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment.”

“It is a pleasure to work with Diana. She epitomizes strength, perseverance and resilience,” said Cori Takesue, behavioral health specialist at LCHC. “I’m honored to work alongside such an inspiring and remarkable woman.”

Shaw has been a part of LCHC since 2008. In her role as executive director, Shaw is responsible for the Center’ interactions with the community; local, county, state and, federal government officials; and with partners and other leaders in the health care community. She is also responsible for management of overall operations, finances, and facilities of the health center in accordance with the board approved policies, plans, decisions and directives.

She has a PhD in Social Policy (with a Health Policy Concentration) from Brandeis University, School of Public Policy and Management, as well as an MBA from St. John Fisher and an MPH from the University of Rochester Medical Center. She is also a fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives. Dr. Shaw has numerous affiliations with organizations and groups including Hawaii Primary Care Association, American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Medical Group Management Association, National Association of Community Health Center, and the Association of Asian and Pacific Islander Community Health Centers. She has served as Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Examiners and American College of Medical Practice Executives Examiner.

Women Who Mean Business celebrates business leaders who demonstrate leadership, service to their community and professional achievements. This year’s honorees chosen from more than 100 nominations. Shaw and her fellow honorees will be celebrated at PBN’s 20th anniversary gala on March 15 at The Royal Hawaiian in Waikīkī.