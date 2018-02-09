Haleakalā National Park will hold a public meeting on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, to outline a proposed fee increase for the tri-park annual pass.

The tri-park annual pass allows unlimited entry into Haleakalā National Park, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park. The proposal raises the tri-park annual pass from $30 to $50 beginning on May 1, 2018 and conforms to the nationwide pricing structure for other national parks with similar visitation.

There is no change to the National Park Service’s current policy regarding Kanaka Maoli who wish to conduct traditional practices in the park.

From June 1, 2015 through 2017, Haleakalā National Park entrance fees were raised incrementally each year, in order to meet national standards for parks with similar visitor amenities. The per person fee was raised in stages from $5 in 2015 to $12 in 2017. The motorcycle fee went incrementally from $5 in 2015 to $20 in 2017. The per-vehicle pass was raised incrementally from $10 in 2015 to $25 in 2017. The tri-park pass increase, from $30 to $50, is the last proposal to be considered.

“The revenue from entrance fees is used to improve visitor facilities, including visitor centers and restrooms; restore recreational trails; sustain our native wildlife species and landscapes; and provide important visitor services such as brochures, exhibits, web-based museum exhibits and cultural demonstrations,” said park superintendent Natalie Gates. “The entrance fee program also funds school programs and transportation costs to the park, community outreach, and the park’s internship program.”

Some current projects paid for with entrance fees include the following:

Transportation costs for public school field trips ($50,000 annually)

Repairs and improvements to the Headquarters Visitor Center’s HVAC, hot water system, and outdoor lighting system ($213,983)

Replacement of two sets of automatic sliding doors at Haleakalā Visitor Center ($47,271)

Scaling work on the Pools of ʻOheʻo to remove vegetation, loose debris, and rocks likely to fall ($98,634)

Some past examples of work fully funded with entrance fees include:

Stabilization of Silversword populations ($60,000 annually) Restoring park trails ($500,000 annually) Headquarters Visitor Center entrance improvements ($56,038, in 2016) Control of invasive species ($299,000, in 2013) Restoration of native landscapes ($113,000 in 2013)



Archeological surveys ($499,500 in 2010)

Building new restrooms, providing potable water to visitors, and building a parking lot in the park’s Kīpahulu District ($2.75 million, in 2000)

Park employees say increased fee revenues will provide more funds for these and other types of visitor-focused projects.

The current National Park Service fee program began in 1997 and allows parks to retain 80% of monies collected. The remaining 20% supports park units where fees are not charged. Since 1997, fee revenues have funded over $42 million in Haleakalā National Park projects.

In 2016, 1.3 million park visitors spent an estimated $81.1 million in local gateway regions while visiting Haleakalā National Park. Park officials say these expenditures supported a total of 951 jobs, $37.1 million in labor income, $62.8 million in value added, and $97.6 million in economic output in local gateway economies surrounding Haleakalā National Park.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pukalani Community Center, in the building next to the pool. Public comments will also be accepted at park visitor centers, online, or via email or postal mail now until March 2, 2018.

Online comments can be posted at the NPS Planning, Environmental, and Public Comment website. Comments can be postal mailed to Haleakalā NP, Fee Increase, Attention: Greg Page, P.O. Box 369, Makawao, HI, 96768; or emailed to HALE_Superintendent@nps.gov with the subject line “Comments re: fee increase.”

Comments will not be accepted by FAX or in any manner other than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

HNP would like to remind anyone providing written comment to be aware that entire comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.

While anyone wishing to comment may ask the National Park Service in their comment to withhold their personal identifying information from public review, the National Park Service cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.