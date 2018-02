Maui police responded to 14 burglaries, 16 vehicle thefts and 16 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Jan. 14-20, 2018.

Burglaries decreased 12.5% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 20% from the week before when 20 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins remained the same from the week before when 16 incidents were reported.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

14 Burglaries

Hāna

Sunday, Jan. 14, 1:55 a.m.: 4611 Hāna Hwy at Hāna Police, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Sunday, Jan. 14, 8:36 a.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd at Azeka Makai Ace Hardware, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Māʻalaea

Sunday, Jan. 14, 1:50 p.m.: 0-100 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Sunday, Jan. 14, 5:04 p.m.: 400 block of Hina Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Jan. 15, 6:12 a.m.: 100 block of Ani St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 12:40 p.m.: 500 block of S Papa Ave, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lahaina

Monday, Jan. 15, 1:37 p.m.: 245 Shaw St at dirt lot behind Lahaina Aquatic Center, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 1:15 a.m.: 16 N Market St at Precision Goldsmith, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 6:26 a.m.: 500 block of Waiale Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kula

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9:57 a.m.: 6050 Lower Kula Rd at Rice Park near restrooms, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Jan. 20, 1:09 p.m.: 500 block of Lower Kimo Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Ha‘ikū

Thursday, Jan. 18, 11:52 a.m.: 0-100 block of Ulalena Loop, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Waiehu

Thursday, Jan. 18, 11:08 p.m.: 700 block of Hoʻomau St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Jan. 19, 10:40 a.m.: 1100 block of Makaʻala Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

16 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Sunday, Jan. 14, 8:19 a.m.: 335 Hoʻohana St at Da Kine Herb Farms, LAB452, 2001 Ford Ecoline, White

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2:31 a.m.: 200 block of W Papa Ave, GCG131, 1995 Honda Accord, White

Monday, Jan. 15, 1:47 a.m.: 90 Kane St at Foodland, LHT688, 1991 Honda Civic, Black

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 4 a.m.: 300 block of S Mokapu St, CX988, 1994 Acura Integra, Brown

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2:31 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at QKC, M00546, 1986 Moped, Red

Saturday, Jan. 20, 1:28 p.m.: 400 block of Kele St, MEH120, 1998 Plymouth Voyager, Blue

Kā‘anapali

Sunday, Jan. 14, 10:09 p.m.: 2780 Kekaʻa Dr at Royal Lahaina Resort, Golf Cart, White

Kīhei

Sunday, Jan. 14, 1:04 p.m.: 277 Piʻikea Ave at Piʻilani Shopping Center at Outback, LBD987, 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, White

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1:15 p.m.: 0-100 block of Nohokai St, SSF287, 2007 Ford F-150, Gray

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1:15 p.m.: 0-100 block of Nohokai St, SSP993, 2006 Lincoln Mark LT, Silver

Nāpili

Monday, Jan. 15, 10:31 a.m.: 3800 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, 2017 Sanyang, Black/Green

Monday, Jan. 15, 8:36 a.m.: 0-100 block of Polohina Ln, M18492, 2005 Yamaha CW50 Zuma, Black/Red

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9:59 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, LGM760, 1992 Honda Accord, Gold

Saturday, Jan. 20, 9:51 a.m.: 4900 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, Golf Cart, White

Waiehu

Friday, Jan. 19, 3:45 p.m.: 700 block of Makiki St, 2011 Genuine Buddy 50CC, Red

Kula

Saturday, Jan. 20, 10:26 p.m.: 1800 block of Lower Kula Rd, HBP352, 2002 Honda Civic, Gold

16 Vehicle Break-Ins

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Jan. 14, 4:34 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Nissan Versa, Red

Monday, Jan. 15, 2:21 p.m.: 10500 Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest, 2017 Mazda 6, Red

Saturday, Jan. 20, 3:20 p.m.: 1700 block of Kauhikoa Rd, 1991 Toyota Tacoma, White/Brown

Waiehu

Sunday, Jan. 14, 11:16 a.m.: 100 block of Lower Waiehu Beach Rd, 2004 Nissan Xterra, Green

Kīhei

Sunday, Jan. 14, 12:06 p.m.: 1945 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Cafe, 1993 Toyota 4-Runner, Black

Saturday, Jan. 20, 3:45 p.m.: 15 Kulanihakoi St at Haleakalā Gardens, 2008 Toyota Tacoma, Blue

Mākena

Monday, Jan. 15, 1:47 p.m.: 8299 Mākena Rd at La Perouse Bay, 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, Red

Thursday, Jan. 18, 1:24 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach second entrance, 2015 Lincoln LS, Black

Pā‘ia

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 10:29 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot, 2015 Nissan Altima, White

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 10:41 a.m.: 89 Hāna Hwy at Flatbread Pizza Company, 2018 Nissan Quest, Silver

Thursday, Jan. 18, 1:41 p.m.: Maliko Bay Rd at Maliko Gulch, 2017 Dodge Challenger, Gray

Friday, Jan. 19, 3:35 p.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Bay Park, 2006 Honda CR-V, Black

Wailea

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 3:14 p.m.: 3572 Wailea Alanui Dr at Ulua Beach, 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, Gray

Kahului

Friday, Jan. 19, 10:46 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 2013 Nissan Quest, White

Māʻalaea

Friday, Jan. 19, 1:58 p.m.: 233 Māʻalaea Rd at dirt municipal parking lot, 2016 Buick Regal, Beige

Nāpili