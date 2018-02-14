The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is implementing new weight limit restrictions on five Maui bridges.

The new weight limits are being put into place due to a recent reassessment of how the state calculates bridge weight restriction to take into account heavy truck loads.

More information on overload permits for the County of Maui bridges can be found online.

On Maui, bridges affected include:

Honokōhau Stream Bridge : on Kahekili Hwy (Route 30) Mile 35.8; New weight limit 16 tons.

: on Kahekili Hwy (Route 30) Mile 35.8; New weight limit 16 tons. Papanahoa Stream Bridge : on Kahekili Hwy (Route 30) Mile 41.25; New weight limit 15 tons.

: on Kahekili Hwy (Route 30) Mile 41.25; New weight limit 15 tons. Makani No. 132 Culvert : on Makani Rd between Apana Rd and Kaupea St; New weight limit 13 tons.

: on Makani Rd between Apana Rd and Kaupea St; New weight limit 13 tons. Maliko No. 48 Bridge : on Makawao Ave between Kokomo Rd and Keʻe Rd; New weight limit 9 tons.

: on Makawao Ave between Kokomo Rd and Keʻe Rd; New weight limit 9 tons. Kaupea No. 134 Bridge: on Kaupea St between Puīa Pl and Haele Pl; New weight limit 10 tons.

The new limits range from 9 tons on Maliko Bridge to 16 tons at the Honokōhau Stream Bridge, and do not affect passenger vehicles, which typically weight two tons or less.

Emergency vehicles, buses and tractor trailers may be affected. HDOT is coordinating with county emergency response and public transit agencies on access to these areas for their vehicles.

Commercial vehicles and trucks with routes taking them over these bridges should apply for an overload permit, adjust their loads, or consider alternate routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the weight restrictions for bridges on the list may be removed or reduced following further testing, analysis and/or with ongoing or future bridge repair projects.

New restrictions are also in place for select bridges on the islands of Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi and include locations on the list below:

Hawaiʻi Island

Ninole Stream Bridge: on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 11) Mile 56.5; New weight limit 13 tons.

Hilea Stream Bridge: on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 11) Mile 57.6.; New weight limit 13 tons.

Hilea Stream Bridge: on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 11) Mile 57.6.; New weight limit 13 tons. Waiaka Stream Bridge: on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19) Mile 58.8; New weight limit 15 tons.

Oʻahu

Nuʻuanu Stream Bridge, Westbound on Nimitz Hwy, located between River St and Awa St; New weight limit 28 tons.

North (Lower) Poamoho Stream Bridge: on Kaukonahuna Road (Route 930) about 400 ft. NE of Hukilau Loop; New weight limit 12 tons.

Kauaʻi

Hanapēpē River Bridge: on Kaumualiʻi Hwy (Route 50) in Hanapēpē Town; New weight limit 34 tons.