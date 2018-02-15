Update: 12:15 p.m. 2.15.18

South Kīhei Rd is now OPEN between Maui Lu and Kaonoulu Street as of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Maui police say water has receded.

Previous Post:

South Kīhei Road is closed between Maui Lu and Kaonoulu Street in Kīhei due to flooding.

The closure went into effect at around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

Motorists should use an alternate route until the weather subsides and the roadway becomes passable.

*Check for updates, which will be posted as they become available.