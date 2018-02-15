UPDATE/OPEN: Flooding Receded on South Kīhei RoadFebruary 15, 2018, 8:45 AM HST (Updated February 15, 2018, 12:40 PM) · 4 Comments
Update: 12:15 p.m. 2.15.18
South Kīhei Rd is now OPEN between Maui Lu and Kaonoulu Street as of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Maui police say water has receded.
Previous Post:
South Kīhei Road is closed between Maui Lu and Kaonoulu Street in Kīhei due to flooding.
The closure went into effect at around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Motorists should use an alternate route until the weather subsides and the roadway becomes passable.
*Check for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
Scroll Down to Read 4 Comments