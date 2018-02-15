Diane Moss, Founding Director of the Renewables 100 Policy Institute, will be the keynote speaker for the Fifth Annual Maui Energy Conference held at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on March 14-15, 2018.

The theme for this year’s conference is Decarbonization: A Business Opportunity for Innovative Communities.

Moss will also participate on a panel entitled “International Lessons in Carbon Reduction”. With other global experts, she will discuss the technical, political, and social challenges of reducing carbon emissions.

Moss’s career in the public and private sector includes being Environment Deputy to former US Representative Jane Harman (D, CA). Currently, she is an independent consultant focused on energy policy, government relations, and sustainability related communications and campaigns. Moss has also served as a consultant to a broad range of entities from the non-profit, clean tech, and utility sectors, among others. She has published articles on a broad variety of renewable energy related issues in prestigious media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Today’s Facility Manager, and Cleantechnica.

The Maui Energy Conference is presented by the Maui Economic Development Board with support from the County of Maui through the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development. This event will explore within a global context a wide range of topics related to the state’s goal of clean, reliable, and affordable sources of energy. The specific focus will be on the challenges of reducing Hawaiʻi’s carbon footprint through developing and supporting effective policies, technologies, and best practices.

“The Maui Energy Conference is current, timely and explores the issues facing all energy related sectors,” offers Sebastian “Bash” Nola, Program Committee member and Renewable Energy/Utility Consultant. “Here is an opportunity for attendees to network with others concerning the near term and future perspective of energy related challenges and opportunities facing Hawaiʻi and our global community. The program should appeal to those that are serious about achieving 100% renewable penetration and the opportunities that present themselves to achieve this goal.”

This year the State of Hawaiʻi celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Hawaiʻi Clean Energy Initiative. The conference will begin by discussing the motivations and accomplishments of this landmark effort, while the rest of the conference will be devoted to exploring the challenges that remain.

Energy technology will feature at the conference with topics such as Storage Technologies, Carbon Farming, and Decarbonizing Transportation. Case studies will provide field studies on particular technologies and data-driven reports on the economic impacts of carbon reduction strategies.

The Maui Energy Conference attracts more than 300 energy leaders from the electric utility industry, the environmental community, power generation providers, investors, entrepreneurs and more. These leaders from Hawaiʻi, the Mainland, Asia, and Europe are all here to exchange ideas on how to provide optimal service to energy customers, while preserving our precious environment.

For information on how to register and program details, visit: www.mauienergyconference.com