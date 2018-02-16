Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center will celebrate Hinamatsuri, also known as Girl’s Day, on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10 a.m. to noon.

During the event, Maui Minyo Kai will present a Japanese Doll display, origami and kanzashi crafts, along with Japanese folk dancing and Sanrio Ka‘ahumanu will have Hello Kitty on-hand for photos and an opportunity for a chance-to-win a $100 Sanrio Gift Basket.

“Girl’s Day is a Maui annual tradition at QKC”, says Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “Bring your entire family down for fun filled activities and a chance to win great prizes.”

There will also be a Maui DJ spinning popular female artist tunes, Disney-style characters, and a meet-and-green with Poppy and Belle along with pink balloons.

For more information, click here or stop by the QKC Guest Services desk.