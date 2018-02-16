AD
Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center to Celebrate Girl’s Day

February 16, 2018, 12:11 PM HST (Updated February 16, 2018, 12:14 PM) · 0 Comments
Sanrio Ka‘ahumanu will have Hello Kitty on-hand for photos and an opportunity for a chance-to-win a $100 Sanrio Gift Basket. Photo courtesy of Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center will celebrate Hinamatsuri, also known as Girl’s Day, on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10 a.m. to noon.

During the event, Maui Minyo Kai will present a Japanese Doll display, origami and kanzashi crafts, along with Japanese folk dancing and Sanrio Ka‘ahumanu will have Hello Kitty on-hand for photos and an opportunity for a chance-to-win a $100 Sanrio Gift Basket.

“Girl’s Day is a Maui annual tradition at QKC”, says Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “Bring your entire family down for fun filled activities and a chance to win great prizes.”

There will also be a Maui DJ spinning popular female artist tunes, Disney-style characters, and a meet-and-green with Poppy and Belle along with pink balloons.

For more information, click here or stop by the QKC Guest Services desk.

