Maui police responded to 30 burglaries, 15 vehicle thefts and 19 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 4-10, 2018.

Burglaries increased 11% from the week before when 27 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 36% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 34% from the week before when 29 incidents were reported.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

30 Burglaries

Kīhei

Sunday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m.: 0-100 block of Alahele Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Feb. 5, 10:12 a.m.: 2200 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Feb. 5, 10:25 a.m.: 1700 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Feb. 5, 4:08 p.m.: 0-100 block of Alahele Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:40 a.m.: 40 Halekuai St at Trend Builders, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 4:03 p.m.: 2700 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Feb. 8, 6:48 a.m.: 300 block of Kaiwahine St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Feb. 9, 7:09 a.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Boat Ramp, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Feb. 10, 8:48 a.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lānaʻi

Sunday, Feb. 4, 12:25 p.m.: 400 block of Koele St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kula

Monday, Feb. 5, 2:16 a.m.: 3100 Lower Kula Rd at Ace Hardware, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Feb. 5, 7:15 a.m.: 400 block of Mauna Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Feb. 10, 1:35 p.m.: 900 block of Pulehu Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lahaina

Monday, Feb. 5, 5:32 a.m.: 0-100 block of Ipu Wai Ln, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, Feb. 5, 9:32 a.m.: 800 block of Kuhua St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 10:29 a.m.: 500 block of Front st, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Feb. 8, 7:39 a.m.: 910 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Lahaina Outlet, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Friday, Feb. 10, 1:44 p.m.: 0-100 block of E Kuu Aku Ln, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

ADVERTISEMENT

Kā‘anapali

Monday, Feb. 5, 10:45 a.m.: 2300 block of Kā‘anapali Pkwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kalaupapa

Monday, Feb. 5, 11:17 a.m.: 100 block of Kepuhi Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pukalani

Monday, Feb. 5, 5:16 p.m.: 400 block of Alalani St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 9:21 p.m.: 200 block of Aliʻiolani St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Monday, Feb. 5, 6:26 p.m.: 600 block of Kaimana St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 8:29 a.m.: 150 Hoʻokele St at American Savings Bank, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Ho‘olehua

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:48 a.m.: 2500 block of Farrington Ave, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2:33 p.m.: 2100 block of Lihi Pali Ave, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 3:29 p.m.: 1800 block of Baldwin Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Mā‘alaea

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:40 p.m.: 200 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Nāpili

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7:21 a.m.: 5400 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Feb. 10, 6:50 p.m.: 0-100 block of Piʻina Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

15 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Sunday, Feb. 4, 7:27 a.m.: 330 Hoʻohana St at Pacific Fish Market, 490MDE, 1996 Ford F-150, White

Sunday, Feb. 4, 8:28 a.m.: 850 W Mokuea Pl at Hertz RAC, LFS767, 2016 Nissan Altima, Gray

Monday, Feb. 5, 11:04 a.m.: 330 Hoʻohana St at Mattress Firm, 117MDK, 2014 HPR-HD, White

Mākena

Monday, Feb. 5, 8:07 a.m.: 5400 block of Mākena Alanui Rd, CAT forklift, TL1255C, Yellow/Black

Monday, Feb. 5, 1:13 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach Third Entrance, LJA054, 2018 Chevy Tahoe, White

Kīhei

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 4:13 p.m.: 1400 block of Liloa Dr, 353MDF, 2008 Toyota Tacoma, Silver

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 10:14 a.m.: 177 Halekuai St at Kīhei Auto Sales, LFK236, 2012 Nissan Versa, Black

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 9:32 a.m.: 131 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Youth Center, M302, 2015 Yamaha, White

Thursday, Feb. 8, 6:55 a.m.: 500 block of Kaiwahine St, MPM436, 1997 Honda Accord, Green

Thursday, Feb. 8, 9:37 a.m.: Alahele Pl/ S Kīhei Rd, JVC264, 2002 Nissan Sentra, Gray

Lahaina

Thursday, Feb. 8, 8:02 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kenui St, MMS993, 2005 Volkswagen Touareg, Black

Wailea

Thursday, Feb. 8, 10:56 p.m.: 161 Wailea Iki Pl at Mattero’s Osteria, M79429, 2014 SYMG, Green

Friday, Feb. 9, 3:46 a.m.: 4100 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, Polaris, Green

Kualapuu

Friday, Feb. 9, 12:08 p.m.: 2100 block of Kalae Hwy, Z31503, 2015 Chuanye-Hongying, Pink/Black

Nāpili

Saturday, Feb. 10, 12:26 p.m.: 5155 Kipulu Pl on roadway off Kupele/Kipulu Pl, MGS983, 2000 Ford Focus, Green

19 Vehicle Break-Ins

Spreckelsville

Sunday, Feb. 4, 3:27 p.m.: 0-100 block of Nonohe Pl, 2002 Toyota Tacoma, Tan

Mākena

Sunday, Feb. 4, 4:09 p.m.: Mākena Rd at La Perouse Bay, 2017 Toyota Frontier, White

Nāpili

Sunday, Feb. 4, 12:47 p.m.: 4435 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Pohailani Maui southwestern parking lot, 2012 Mercedes-Benz R350, Silver

Thursday, Feb. 8, 5:10 p.m.: Mākena Rd at Mākena Landing, 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, Silver

Ha‘ikū

Monday, Feb. 5, 10:06 a.m.: Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest Trail, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Monday, Feb. 5, 10:06 a.m.: Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest Trail, 2013 Nissan Altima, Gray

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1:41 p.m.: Ha‘ikū Rd/Kuulei St, 2003 Suzuki Aerio, Silver

Hāna

Monday, Feb. 5, 2:35 p.m.: 299 Waianapanapa Rd at Waianapanapa State Park, 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, Black

Lahaina

Monday, Feb. 5, 6:29 p.m.: 888 Front St at Longhi’s, 2016 Nissan Quest, Silver

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 9:19 a.m.: 11807 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail, 2018 Kia Sorento, Gray

Thursday, Feb. 8, 8:38 a.m.: 0-100 block of E Kuu Aku Ln, 2007 Toyota Yaris, Silver

Thursday, Feb. 8, 4:05 p.m.: 100 Kenui St at Hale Ohana parking structure, 2005 Mazda Tribute, Gold

Saturday, Feb. 10, 1:22 p.m.: 245 Shaw St at Lahaina Aquatic Center, 2005 Hyundai Sonata, Silver

Kīhei

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 1:15 p.m.: 1945 S Kīhei Rd, 1991 Toyota Pickup, Red



Thursday, Feb. 8, 2:31 p.m.: 61 S Kīhei Rd at Ululani’s, 2017 Chevy Suburban, Silver

Kaunakakai

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 10:08 a.m.: Kapuaiwa Pl/Maunaloa Hwy, 2002 Toyota Tundra, Purple

Mā‘alaea

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd at Kealia Boardwalk, 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, Silver

Pāʻia