The House of Representatives Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce will hear House Bill 1908 which would prohibit multiburst triggers on firearms also known as “bump stocks,” at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.

The bill would amend the law so that any person in Hawaiʻi who manufactures or causes to be manufactured, imports into the State, keeps for sale, or offers or exposes for sale, or who gives, lends, or possesses any multiburst trigger activator shall be guilty of a class C felony.

As defined by the measure, a “multiburst trigger activator” is a device that simulates automatic gunfire by allowing the standard function of a semiautomatic firearm with a static positioned trigger finger, or a device that fires multiple shots with the pull and release of the trigger.

It can also be defined as a manual or power-driven trigger activating device constructed and designed so that when attached to a semiautomatic firearm it simulates automatic gunfire.

Bump stocks fit over the stock and pistol grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allows the weapon to fire rapidly, as many as 400 to 800 rounds per minute, emulating a fully automatic firearm.

Decision making will follow the hearing.