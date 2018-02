Maui police responded to 14 burglaries, 12 vehicle thefts and 18 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 11-17, 2018.

Burglaries decreased 53% from the week before when 30 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 20% from the week before when 15 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 5% from the week before when 19 incidents were reported.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

14 Burglaries

Kīhei

Sunday, Feb. 11, 3:47 a.m.: 175 E Lipoa St at Haggai Institute, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Feb. 15, 11:03 a.m.: 500 block of Kaiwahine St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Mākena

Monday, Feb. 12, 7 a.m.: 4700 block of Mākena Alanui Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Monday, Feb. 12, 8:15 a.m.: 150 Ho‘okele St at American Savings Bank, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Monday, Feb. 12, 1:20 p.m.: 100 block of Waipoli Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 4:14 a.m.: 100 block of Waipoli Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Feb. 15, 3:26 p.m.: 0-100 block of Wahelani St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Ha‘ikū

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8:08 a.m.: 105 Pauwela Rd at Ha‘ikū Elementary School, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Kapalua

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6:23 p.m.: 13600 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Honokōhau Valley, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lahaina

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:06 a.m.: 300 block of Lahainaluna Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailea

Thursday, Feb. 15, 11:05 a.m.: 3400 block of Malina Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pukalani

Friday, Feb. 16, 11:32 a.m.: 2700 block of Olulani St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Waihe‘e

Friday, Feb. 16, 1:56 p.m.: 3687 Kahekili Hwy at Camp Maluhia, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kā‘anapali

Friday, Feb. 16, 3:55 p.m.: 130 Kai Malina Pkwy at Honua Kai Resort and Spa, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

12 Vehicle Thefts

Kīhei

Sunday, Feb. 11, 8:41 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Rd, 990MVS, 2014 Honda Cyl, Red

Sunday, Feb. 11, 8:41 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Rd,FGJ908, 1990 Ford Ranger, White

Monday, Feb. 12, 12:01 p.m.: 851 S Kīhei Rd at Paradise Gardens Apartments, LFE973, 1995 Honda, Black

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 3:29 p.m.: 15 Kulanihakoi St at Haleakala Gardens, DNA, Green – RECOVERED

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 3:29 p.m.: 15 Kulanihakoi St at Haleakala Gardens, DNA, White – RECOVERED

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 3:29 p.m.: 15 Kulanihakoi St at Haleakala Gardens, UNK, GOF, Green – RECOVERED

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 3:29 p.m.: 15 Kulanihakoi St at Haleakala Gardens, UNK, GOF, White – RECOVERED

Friday, Feb. 16, 3:56 p.m.: 400 block of Huku Lii Pl, LAJ414, 1994 Honda Accord, Green – RECOVERED

Friday, Feb. 16, 4:14 p.m.: 300 block of Ohukai Rd at Kīhei Commercial Center, LBY381, 2008 Kia Ron, Silver – RECOVERED

Kahului

Saturday, Feb. 17, 11:49 a.m.: 200 E Wakea Ave at Midas, MRINGA, 2006 Chevy UPL, Gold – RECOVERED



Saturday, Feb. 17, 3:22 p.m.: 70 E Kaahumanu Ave at Maui Mall IHOP/Pizza Hut side of parking lot, GPP714, 1997 Honda Civic, Silver

Wailuku

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 4:04 p.m.: 2100 block of Kahawai St, SPJ283, 2015 Honda Civic, White

18 Vehicle Thefts

Lahaina

Monday, Feb. 12, 10:34 a.m.: 100 block of Wahikuli Rd, 2003 Ford XPL, White

Monday, Feb. 12, 10:34 a.m.: 100 block of Wahikuli Rd, 2000 Toyota RAV4, White

Friday, Feb. 16, 10:20 p.m.: 100 block of Wahie Ln at Alika Way Apartments, 2006 Chevrolet, Red

Friday, Feb. 16, 5:21 p.m.: 968 Limahana Pl at Lahaina Cruise Company, 1993 Chevrolet C25, White

Friday, Feb. 16, 5:21 p.m.: 968 Limahana Pl at Lahaina Cruise Company, 1988 Vehicle, White/Blue

Ha‘ikū

Monday, Feb. 12, 3:57 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Hyundai Acc, Gray

Friday, Feb. 16, 2:08 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2016 Nissan Versa, Silver

Kā‘anapali

Monday, Feb. 12, 1:10 a.m.: 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy at Whalers Village, 2005 Ford Ranger, White

Kahului

Monday, Feb. 12, 3:33 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 2001 Toyota Tacoma, Silver

Thursday, Feb. 15, 9:06 p.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Sears, 2008 Nissan Titan, Silver

Friday, Feb. 16, 8:33 p.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at QKC, 2007 Ford Ranger, Black

Pukalani

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5:54 p.m.: 90 Pukalani St at Pukalani Community Center, 2017 Ford Explorer, Gray

Pāʻia

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8:03 a.m.: 221 Baldwin Ave at Aloha Surf Hostile, 2016 Nissan Versa, Blue

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 11:13 a.m.: Nonohe Pl at Baby Beach, 2011 Dodge Caravan, White

Kula

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6:17 p.m.: 4450 Kula Hwy at Kula Post Office, 1999 Lexus L47, Gray

Kīhei

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:25 p.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd at Azeka Makai, 2011 Dodge R15, Gray

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:51 p.m.: 1881 S Kīhei Rd at Foodland, 2001 Subaru Forester, White

Wailea