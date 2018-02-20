The Kula Community Association is inviting Upcountry residents to it’s public meeting at the Kula Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. to discuss three issues that are affecting Upcountry residents; Cesspools, the spreading of Glycine weed, and the revised County Manager proposal.

The State Department of Health designated Upcountry Maui’s 7,400 cesspools as a No. 1 Priority Area meaning, “Where cesspools present a Significant Risk of Human Impacts, Drinking Water Impacts, or Draining to Sensitive Waters.”

State Health Department officials including Sina Pruder, Chief of Wastewater Branch; Joanna Seto, Chief of Safe Drinking Water Branch; and Robert Whittier, Wastewater and Hydrogeologist will describe health concerns, discuss possible solutions, and answer audience questions regarding cesspools.

Health officials will also use a PowerPoint presentation to describe federal EPA requirements; highlighting their specific Upcountry concerns; contrasting private vs. public water sources; and discussing potential alternative solutions and a timeline. Kula Community Association members say that almost all Upcountry property owners may be affected by this potentially costly issue.

Also during the meeting, Barbara Fernandez, from Green and Beautiful, will discuss glycine weed which is spreading rapidly throughout Upcountry communities. Fernandez will explain what residents, landowners, and public agencies can do to control this weed.

Mark Hyde will also discuss a revised ballot initiative which would allow residents to vote on whether they wish to have a County government structure that retains a present “Elected Strong Mayoral” form, or have a “Professional County Manager and Strong Mayor” form. Gina Flammer will defend maintaining the present County structure.

Refreshments will be served at the meeting. Call 283-4376 for more information.