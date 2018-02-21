Jazz at The Shops welcomes entertainment duo Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies for an evening of island-flavored and acoustic music on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Their unique sound, combining Brian’s freestyle guitar beats with their blended vocals, brings a variety of favorite tunes that captivates wide-ranging audiences.

The duo performs classics from Bob Marley, Frank Sinatra, Jack Johnson and Al Green, to fresh takes on John Mayer’s hits, popular rock songs and local Hawaiian tunes.

Originally from New Jersey, Brian and Meryl moved to Maui two years ago and have been entertaining audiences on island since.

Brian and Meryl will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the upper level near lululemon.

In a continued effort to give back to the community, The Shops at Wailea supports a different Maui non-profit each month with sixty percent of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit. The Shops’ goal is to enrich the community through exploration and discovery in the arts and music while supporting local businesses and non-profit partners. The four-hour special event parking voucher is available for $5 and can be purchased at the non-profit’s parking table.

The next Jazz at The Shops will be held on April 4, 2018 featuring saxophonist Rock Hendricks.