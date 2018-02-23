Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel will host a festive Chinese New Year’s brunch buffet at their award-winning Tiki Terrace restaurant on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

The cold buffet will feature items such as char siu duck and won ton salad, cold ginger chicken salad, Chinese lup chong salad, roasted carrot salad with Chinese vinaigrette, and assorted sushi trays.

The buffet will feature local favorites such as Ahi shoyu poke, oysters, crab legs, shrimp cocktails and more.

The appetizer station will have fried won tons, steam manapua buns and fried pot stickers. There will also be a build your own omelet station, a fresh carved slow roasted prime rib station, and a stir-fry station with beef broccoli, pork bittermelon, and shrimp.

The hot buffet line will feature shrimp egg fu young, pork hash with egg flower glaze, pork teriyaki with chili sauce, red roast pork, chicken choi sum, Manila clams, seared salmon, star anise braised short ribs, and much more.

The buffet will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is $48 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under. Children ages five and under eat free.