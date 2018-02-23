Maui Electric Company presented Akakū: Maui Community Media with an $8,000 donation to support its Maui Youth Now program.

The program provides Akakū Youth Media Exchange reporters various opportunities to expand their personal and professional development within a group work environment.

“Having Maui Electric as a supporter and partner for our youth initiatives, particularly that training and work development for Maui youth in broadcast media, is incredibly appreciated and valued,” said Kat Tracy, director of education at Akakū: Maui Community Media. “They really believe in helping power the future of our youth,” she said.

The Maui Youth Now program offers a one of a kind mentor-guided training experience in a professional studio environment. Independent student producers work together as a team producing 13 half-hour shows as a series each semester. Each successful crew member also receives a $400 stipend.

“We are pleased to support programs that help our island’s youth develop professional skills that can be applied to a variety of scholastic and employment opportunities,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui Electric. “We are impressed by Akakū’s ability to build confidence and a diverse set of values among our youth.”

The donated funds came from Maui Electric’s Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation and will go towards mentoring and youth stipends.