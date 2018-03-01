The public comment period regarding a proposed fee increase to the tri-park annual pass will close this Friday, March 2, 2018.

The proposal would raise the tri-park annual pass from $30 to $50, beginning on May 1, 2018, and conforms to the nationwide pricing structure for other national parks with similar visitation.

The tri-park annual pass allows unlimited entry for one year into Haleakalā National Park, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park. There is no change to the National Park Service’s current policy regarding Kanaka Maoli who wish to conduct traditional practices in the park.

The park says fee monies support efforts to reduce the park’s deferred maintenance, which is currently estimated at $21 million. According to newly released figures from National Park Service headquarters in Washington DC, over one million visitors came to the park in 2017.

“These parks are here for the American people” said Superintendent Natalie Gates. “Public input – for or against this proposed fee increase– is really important for us.”

Comments can be made at visitor centers, online, or via postal mail or email until March 2, 2018.

Online comments can be posted at the NPS Planning, Environmental, and Public Comment website. Comments can be postal mailed to Haleakalā NP, Fee Increase, Attention: Greg Page, P.O. Box 369, Makawao, HI, 96768; or emailed to HALE_Superintendent@nps.gov with the subject line “Comments re: fee increase.”

The park says anyone providing written comment should be aware their entire comment – including their personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time.

The comment period regarding a long term solution to sunrise visitation management recently closed. The park is analyzing comments and alternatives and will prepare a final Environmental Assessment later this year.