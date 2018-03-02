Keālia Pond will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, March 3, that will focus on “The Art and Science of Observing Nature.”

A walk and a slideshow will take place at 9 a.m., with a guided bird and wetlands walk at 10 a.m. At 1 p.m., there will be a Hawaiian Hoary bat talk. Saturday’s free event will also feature crafts for keiki, wildlife viewing opportunities, and interpretive displays at the visitor center.

Hours of operation on Saturday, March 3, are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested persons are asked to meet at the visitor center for all scheduled activities. The Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge and visitor center is located at Milepost 6 on Mokulele Highway (Maui Veterans Highway) in Kīhei.

Guided Bird Walks at Keālia Pond: Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Every Tuesday in March, a Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge naturalist will offer an hour-long guided bird walk at 9 a.m. Those in attendance will learn more about the refuge and the migratory and native birds. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. Attendees are asked to meet at the Keālia Pond visitor center.

Keālia Pond is host to over 30 species of birds, including the endangered Hawaiian stilt and Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. The refuge has walking trails and a coastal boardwalk in Maui’s largest wetland area. Established in 1992, the wildlife refuge covers over 700 acres between Kīhei and Māʻalaea.

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Visitor center hours are Monday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on federal holidays. The Keālia Coastal Boardwalk is open seven days a week from sunrise until 7 p.m, including federal holidays.