The March 2018 edition of Wailuku First Friday takes place Friday, March 2, 2018. The free family event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Market Street. Admission is free and all are welcome.

WFF will include live music and entertainment:

· John Cruz, Keiki of Punana Leo O Maui and Ikaika Blackburn with Na Hoa presented by The Ritz-Carlton’s Celebration of the Arts on the Maui Thing Stage from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

· Maui 8 Track Players at Wailuku Banyan Tree Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

· Cabaret at the Historic ʻĪao Theater at 7:30 p.m.

· Get Up & Dance at Kipuka Square:

Other WFF highlights on Market Street include:

· Art on Market: “Bucks for Ducks” for Imua Family Services

· “It’s a Party” Paintings & Art by Sean Baba at Fresh Island Art Gallery

Parking/Street Closure Info:

Motorists are reminded that Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed.

Maui Medical Group offers free parking during Wailuku First Friday at the facility’s lot, located near the Main/High Street intersection. The Vineyard Street parking exit will close at 9 p.m.; patrons can exit the lot onto Main Street after 9 p.m.

Vendor Information:

The Wailuku First Friday event showcases dozens of artisans, handmade crafters and food vendors. For vendor information and reservations, contact vendor coordinator Alan Takitani at (808) 281-2801. A copy of vendor’s general excise tax license, health permit (for food vendors) and additional insured will be required.

Wailuku First Friday is a Community Street Party and is generously sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, Sae Design, Maui Thing, Maui Redevelopment Agency, KONI 104.7 FM, KAOI, KPOA, Pacific Media Group, First Hawaiian Bank, Kamaʻāina Properties, Inc., Wailuku Community Association, Maui Time, IBEW Local 1186, Young Brothers, Hawaiʻi Carpenters Union-Maui, Meadow Gold, HMSA and Connec, LLC, and Lokahi Pacific.

Friday Town Parties are now celebrated every week, every month in different towns across Maui County.