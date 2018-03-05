Two male visitors from Utah were rescued from waters at Makaluapuna Point in West Maui on Sunday.

Fire officials say the two men, who are family members, were standing on the cliff area near the water when the younger, 28-year-old man fell into the water and was having trouble getting back out.

The older relative, a 54-year-old man, jumped in to help, but at some point became unresponsive, according to department reports.

The incident was reported at 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in the area sometimes referred to as “Dragon’s Teeth.”

Lifeguards arrived on watercraft to find both men on the west side of the point and brought then to emergency responders at Oneloa Beach.

Crews performed CPR on the 54-year-old man until his pulse eventually returned; and medics rushed the man in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center. The 28-year-old was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters and paramedics from Nāpili, along with lifeguards from DT Fleming Beach Park responded to the incident.