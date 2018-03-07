HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday March 13: An advisory-level swell from the north-northeast will continue into the weekend, producing high surf along east and north facing shores for most of the week. A northwest swell will hold through Wednesday, with surf remaining below the advisory level on west facing shores. Additionally, a small south swell is expected to continue through Wednesday. A new moderate to large north swell may affect north facing shores late in the weekend and early next week, and may bring at least advisory level surf.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Head high N ground swell in the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This drops into the chest to head range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high NNE ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

