MNHCoC March Social, March 13

March 7, 2018, 12:00 PM HST (Updated March 7, 2018, 12:07 PM) · 0 Comments
Members of the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and their guests will be the stars at the organization’s next social, at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 13th at the Maui Tropical Plantation-Tram Station in Waikapū. Organizers say “Open Mic Night” is back by popular demand.

    “Our members love, love, love Open Mic Nights,” said Teri Freitas Gorman, president of the MNHCoC. “It’s an opportunity to relax, laugh, eat, drink and talk story. We talk about our businesses, the nonprofit causes we support and often just share funny stories and bad jokes. We will also announce the theme for our 2018 Business Fest in October, so it’s going to be a great evening.”

    An assortment of pūpū will be served along with no-host cocktails and networking to begin at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. RSVP and pay in advance online at www.mnhcoc.org or call Shirley Blackburn at (808) 757-3045 to pay by phone. The deadline to RSVP is Sunday, March 11.

    MNHCoC Board Member Pua Canto and Ginger Soares

    MNHCoC members George Akau & Rae Kamaʻi

    MNHCoC members Gwen Hiraga and Emmett Rodrigues

    MNHCoC Social on March 13, 2018

    Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce Business Fest. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

