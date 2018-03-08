Maui-Made Film KULEANA Opens in Theaters Statewide March 30March 8, 2018, 1:00 PM HST (Updated March 8, 2018, 1:11 PM) · 0 Comments
The award-winning film KULEANA hits theaters statewide with its theatrical release on March 30th at Regal and Consolidated Theaters throughout Hawaiʻi.
On Maui, the film opens in the Regal Maui Mall in Kahului, and Wharf Cinema Center in Lahaina.
Produced entirely in Hawaiʻi, KULEANA has received the Audience Choice Award in the Santa Cruz Film Festival, the Maui Film Festival, and the San Antonio Film Festival, as well as “Best of Fest” in the Guam International Film Festival. KULEANA can also be seen beginning in April in mainland theaters via Gathr, a technology-based Theatrical On Demand® service.
In KULEANA, set in Hawaiʻi in 1971, a disabled Vietnam vet rediscovers the Hawaiian warrior within to protect his family, defend their land, and clear his father’s name. Boasting high production values in picture, performances, and music, KULEANA has earned the faith of mainland theater giants Reading International (Consolidated) and Regal, who will also open the movie in Guam. The film received an MPAA PG-13 rating, and also holds a spot on popular movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Note: Pacific Media Group, Maui Now’s parent company is a shareholder in the film Kuleana
