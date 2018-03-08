The award-winning film KULEANA hits theaters statewide with its theatrical release on March 30th at Regal and Consolidated Theaters throughout Hawaiʻi.

On Maui, the film opens in the Regal Maui Mall in Kahului, and Wharf Cinema Center in Lahaina.

Produced entirely in Hawaiʻi, KULEANA has received the Audience Choice Award in the Santa Cruz Film Festival, the Maui Film Festival, and the San Antonio Film Festival, as well as “Best of Fest” in the Guam International Film Festival. KULEANA can also be seen beginning in April in mainland theaters via Gathr, a technology-based Theatrical On Demand® service.