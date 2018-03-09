The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 2.1%, the same as the benchmark-revised rate for December.

On Maui, the unemployment rate was at 2% on Maui Island, up slightly from the 1.7% rate in December and down from the 3.1% reported at the same time last year. Molokaʻi’s rate was 3.6% in January, down slightly from the month before when the rate was 3.9%, and down the 3.8% rate reported at the same time in 2017. The island of Lānaʻi reported a 3.1% unemployment rate in January 2018, up significantly from the 1.2% rate in December, and unchanged from the same time last year.

The County of Maui as a whole had a 2.1% unemployment rate (non seasonally adjusted) for January 2018, up slightly from the 1.8% rate in December 2017, and down from the 3.1% rate at the same time last year.

Statewide, 668,700 were employed and 14,400 unemployed in January for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 683,050. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in January, the same as in December.

Both initial claims and weeks claims decreased by 21 or -1.4% and by 209 or -2.4% respectively for unemployment benefits compared to one year ago. Over-the-month initial claims and weeks claims increased by 18.3% and 8.5% respectively in January 2018.

The not seasonally adjusted rate for the State was 2.1% in January, compared to 1.8% in December.

In another measure of employment, there was an increase of 1,900 nonagricultural jobs over-the-month.

Among the major sectors, job gains occurred in Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (+1,100), Professional & Business Services (+1,000), Leisure & Hospitality (+500), Other Services (+300) and Financial Activities (+100).

Within the Trade, Transportation, & Utilities series, most of the rise is attributed to a smaller release of seasonal retail workers, following less seasonal hiring in the industry late last year.

Jobs losses were experienced in Construction (-100), Manufacturing (-100), Information (-100) and Educational & Health Services (-300). Government employment declined by 500 jobs, with most of the drop in the University of Hawaiʻi System. In comparison with one year ago, total non-farm jobs have expanded by 6,600, or 1%.