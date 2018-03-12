The state Department of Transportation will conduct roadwork at various locations throughout Maui this week, resulting in lane closures and alternating lane closures between March 10 and 16, 2018.

Hāna Highway

Keʻanae: Alternating lane closures on Hāna Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, March 12, through Friday, March 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

Pāʻia: Alternating lane closure on Hāna Highway in both directions between Lae Street and Holomua Road on Monday night, March 12, through Friday morning, March 16, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for road repairs.

Kula Highway

Kula: Lane closure on Kula Highway in the southbound direction between Naele Road and Holopuni Road on Monday, March 12, through Friday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for underground utility work.

Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele)

ADVERTISEMENT

Near Kamaʻāina Rd: Lane closures on Maui Veterans Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the Kamaʻāina Road (across the highway from the Maui Humane Society) on Monday, March 12, through Friday, March 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for left turn pocket improvements.

Roadwork schedules are subject to change without further notice and all projects are weather permitting.