Earlier this year, the Rotary Club of Kahului Weinberg Friends Project was awarded to the Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start program.

Members dedicated over 100 hours of volunteer time towards painting the interior of a classroom at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku.

Known as the MEO Head Start Wailuku A center, volunteers from the Rotary Club of Kahului and several other Maui Rotary clubs, generously gave their time on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 to accomplish the project.

“This project speaks to the remarkable and generous community we have on Maui,” said Monique Yamashita, Rotarian and CEO of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Resource Center. “To see Rotarians come together for a day project that will have a long-lasting and positive effect for the preschoolers and staff at the MEO Head Start is beyond commendable, it’s highly impactful and tells us how compassionate and hard-working Rotary Clubs are in their service projects.”

On behalf of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the Rotary Club of Kahului was able to donate a $10,000 check to MEO’s Head Start Program.

Officials say funding will be used to enhance quality early childhood curriculum experiences for Head Start children served on Maui and Molokaʻi.

MEO Head Start provides comprehensive preschool education services at no cost to eligible families. Program services are federally funded with extended day funding provided by the County of Maui.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2018-19 school year. Families with children turning three by July 31, 2018 are encouraged to apply. For more information, call the MEO Head Start office at 249-2988.