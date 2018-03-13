HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday March 19: A large, short period north swell will peak this evening at warning levels on north and east facing shores, then drop quickly Tuesday and Wednesday. However, during this time, strengthening trade winds will lead to rough, advisory level surf along east facing shores. Small north swells and a decreasing trade wind swell are expected during the second half of the week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high N ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high N ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

