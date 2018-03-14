The Maui Arts & Cultural Center announced the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award winner for the Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2018 at a reception on Friday, March 9, in Schaefer International Gallery.

Visitors to the gallery between January 14 and March 7 cast their ballots for their favorite piece in the exhibit. Over 8,000 visitors came to the gallery to see this exhibit.

Toni Rose, an Oʻahu artist, won the popular vote and the award with her self-portrait, entitled “11471920” (charcoal on paper, 46”h x 56”w).

The Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award carries a $5,000 cash prize made possible by the generosity of Gage Schubert and given in the name of Marian Freeman, who was an exhibiting artist on Maui for over 30 years. Marian’s daughter, Carol Kam, presented the award to Rose at the reception.

Rose earned an associate’s degree from Windward Community College, and studied at Zwick Academy of Fine Art. She exhibited in the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce’s Commitment to Excellence show (2015, 2013, 2012), where she received a second place award in 2015, and in the Emerging Talent at the Mezzanine Gallery, Honolulu (2012).

The first runner up for People’s Choice votes was Maui artist Kirk Kurokawa for “The Breakaway.” Second runner-up position was a tie between Kūākea O. Yasak of Maui for “Māhealani,” and Penny Nichols of Kaua‘i for “Self Portrait With Too Much Information.”

Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2018 features 57 portraits of the people of Hawai‘i, determined by a statewide juried competition. The exhibit will be open through March 18; gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Schaefer International Gallery at The MACC.