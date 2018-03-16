A new nonprofit scholarship fund debuted today, March 16, 2018, to help support Hawaiʻi’s emergining female athletes from ages 12 to 18, who compete in any athletic medium.

Ashleigh Hutchison, founder of Mana Wines and the new Na Wahine O Kalani nonprofit says most of the young female athletes across the state lack access to many of the opportunities that are taken for granted by young athletes on the mainland. “Through Na Wahine O Kalani, we hope to ignite their dreams by offering the financial support they need, and assembling an ʻohana of athletic role models and partners who will expand these girls’ visions of the their own limitless potential.”

Mana Wine’s Mana Na Wahine label, created exclusively for the purpose of funding Na Wahine O Kalani’s youth scholarships, will become available for the first time this month with a Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blend.

The organization’s debut partnership with Roy’s and Tamura’s will make funds immediately available to athletes who are invited to apply for funding. Na Wahine O Kalani aims to give away at least $20,000 in scholarships by early Fall 2018.

“We are proud to be a part of the launch of Mana Wine’s Mana Na Wahine scholarship fund,” said chef Roy Yamaguchi. “We are honored to be able to help these outstanding young female athletes achieve their dreams by sharing the Mana Na Wahine special label wines with our guests at our Eating House 1849 restaurants on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.”

A limited quantity of Mana Na Wahine wines will also be available through a partnership with Tamura’s stores island-wide.

Na Wahine O Kalani will celebrate the organization’s launch and further expand the scholarship fund through a charity golf tournament at Kāʻanapali Golf Resort on Maui on June 6, 2018. Registration and sponsorship information will be available through the organization’s website.

Learn more and get involved by clicking here.