A 20-year-old Haʻikū woman suffered critical life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a multi-purpose vehicle in a crash early Sunday morning, March 18, 2018 in Makawao.

The incident was reported at 2:13 a.m. on Olinda Road, north of Hanamu Road.

Maui police say the crash occurred as a brown 2002 Nissan Pathfinder multi-purpose vehicle was traveling south-bound down Olinda Road. Police say the operator failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway onto the right shoulder and collided into a tree stump and rolled over on to its side before coming to a stop.

According to department reports, the woman was among two backseat passengers were ejected from the vehicle. All occupants of the vehicle were transported by Medics to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

A preliminary police investigation revealed none of the rear seat passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.