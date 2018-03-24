Popular island musicians Wilson Kanaka‘ole, Brian Haia and Haime Meyer will perform at Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free monthly Hawaiian Music Series concert on Thursday, March 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The concert will take place in front of the Baldwin Home Museum at the corner of Dickenson and Front Streets in Lahaina.

Wilson Kanaka‘ole is a veteran musician and recording artist who has been performing on the music scene in Hawai‘i for 30 years. Raised in Lahaina, he comes from a musical family, including his father, Eric Kanaka‘ole and uncle, the late ‘ukulele legend, Nelson Waikiki. Wilson recorded a self-titled solo album that was released in 1998, featuring the hit song “Sabor a Mi,” which was also included in the 2003 compilation record, “Legends of the ‘Ukulele – Hawaiian Masters.” He has appeared on records by the Barefoot Natives and other island musicians, and attended University of Hawai‘i Maui College’s Institute of Hawaiian Music.

Brian Haia is a popular Maui guitarist who performs regularly in the Cane & Canoe restaurant at Montage Kapalua Bay. He is also a member of the local band, An Den. Wilson and Brian are accompanied by bass player, Haime Meyer.

Limited seating will be provided on the lawn; blankets, mats and low beach chairs are allowed.