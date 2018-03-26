Lahaina Cannery Mall will hop into spring with an action packed Easter Festival on Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free family event will include an Easter egg hunt from store to store, face painting and balloon twisting, photos with the Easter bunny, entertainment by Maui Music Mission, and locally grown, tropical flowers on display throughout the mall.

The Easter egg hunt will run from 10 until 11:45 a.m. Keiki can pick up free empty bags next to the Easter photo booth beginning at 10 a.m. and will be able to fill their bags with candy-filled eggs from the colorful Easter baskets located in each store.

Some eggs will hold a “Golden Ticket” worth valuable prizes for keiki. The Golden Ticket winners will be announced and prizes awarded on Center Stage at 11:45 a.m.

In addition to the Easter festivities, local growers including Aloha Botanicals, Anuhea Flowers, The Orchid Whisperer, and the Lahainaluna Agricultural Department will be selling and displaying tropical flowers such as orchids and protea. They will also have exotic floral arrangements and bonsai throughout the mall.

The event schedule for Saturday, March 31:

10 to 11:45 a.m.: Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Photos with The Easter Bunny (by Imaging Plus Hawaii)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Flower Displays by local growers and florists

11 to 11:45 a.m.: ‘Ukulele performance by the Maui Music Mission

11:45 a.m.: Golden Ticket winners announced

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Face Painting and Balloon Twisting

Noon: Magic with Local Favorite Holden Mowat

1 p.m.: Hula Show

Lahaina Cannery Mall also hosts the following shows every week:

Tuesday

· Free ‘ukulele lessons at 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday

· Free Hula Show at 7 p.m. with Te Tiare Patitifa

Thursday

· Free Hula lessons at 5 p.m.

Saturday

· All-ages comedy and magic with Holden Mowat at noon

· Free Hula Show at 1 p.m.

· Maui Toy Works – Yu-Gi-Oh Card Session from 3 to 5 p.m.

Sunday

· Free Hula Show at 1 p.m.

Lahaina Cannery Mall is Maui’s only fully enclosed, air-conditioned shopping complex. Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (7 p.m. Sundays); Lahaina Cannery Mall has a variety of unique Island boutiques, restaurants, and specialty shops and is located on the north end of Lahaina Town fronting Honoapiilani Highway and Front Street.