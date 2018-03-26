State Senator Roz Baker has pulled papers for re-election to the 6th Senatorial District of South and West Maui.

Baker has represented the people of Maui County in the Hawai‘i State Legislature for over 25 years serving in a variety of leadership positions. Currently, she is Chair of the Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection, and Health Committee.

Baker listed some of the legislative issues that are a focus of her 2018 term and that she expects to carry over to her re-election campaign.

“We need to continue to work on issues that matter to our local citizens such as affordable rental housing; improving our highways including the Lahaina bypass going north; building and opening the new high school in Kīhei along with improved funding for public education; promoting sustainable economic development; caring for our environment and important community issues such as prevention of domestic violence and sex assault and care for our elders.”

As Chair of the Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health Committee, Baker championed Kupuna Care services for elders and Kupuna Caregivers program to help employed caregivers stay in the workforce while ensuring their loved ones receive the services they need.

According to her campaign, Baker fought for reforms in fair housing and foreclosure laws creating landmark legislation that helps distressed homeowners get a fair shake and ensure homeowners are protected against fraudulent mortgage rescue schemes.

Under her leadership, her campaign says numerous measures were successfully introduced including ones to modernize insurance regulations, strengthen identity theft laws, improve access to quality health, emergency services and hospital care. He also fought for equity in the workplace and policies like the earned income tax credit to help families struggling to make ends meet.