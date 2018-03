Maui police responded to 14 burglaries, 17 vehicle thefts and 11 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 18-24, 2018.

Burglaries increased 27% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 31% from the week before when 13 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 66% from the week before when 32 incidents were reported.

14 Burglaries

Lānaʻi

Sunday, March 18, 9:17 a.m.: 555 Fraser Ave at Lānaʻi High and Elementary School, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, March 19, 3:24 p.m.: 300 block of 5th Street, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kaunakakai

Sunday, March 18, 1:07 p.m.: 2000 block of Kamehameha V Hwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Monday, March 19, 12:47 p.m.: 0-100 block of Omaopio Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, March 20, 1:21 p.m.: 0-100 block of Mano Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, March 21, 7:10 a.m.: 900 block of Pulehu Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, March 22, 8:20 a.m.: 100 block of Waimele Pl in Unit A Cottage, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lahaina

Monday, March 19, 4:52 p.m.: 200 block of Luawai St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, March 20, 5:29 a.m.: 305 Keawe St at Lahaina Gateway within the businesses of Kahoma Ranch Tours, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Monday, March 19, 5:41 p.m.: 200 Waiehu Beach Rd at Y Hata, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

ADVERTISEMENT

Kahului

Tuesday, March 20, 3:31 p.m.: 300 block of Molokaʻi Hema St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, March 22, 2:18 p.m.: 300 block of Dairy Rd at Old Savers Building, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Haʻikū

Thursday, March 22, 10:01 a.m.: 13000 block of Hāna Hwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, March 24, 12:15 a.m.: 500 block of W Kuiaha Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

17 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului

Monday, March 19, 11:38 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave at Maui Mall, LHP462, 1999 Honda Civic, Blue

Tuesday, March 20, 10:51 a.m.: 40 Hāna Hwy at Enterprise RAC, LGU487, 2017 Ford Fusion, Silver

Tuesday, March 20, 2:33 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St at Walmart, SRY103, 2015 Buick, White

Thursday, March 22, 10:16 a.m.: 700 block of Lono Ave, FVU097, 1994 Toyota Camry, White

Thursday, March 22, 1:58 p.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Rd at Kahului Airport, LGM822, 2014 Porsche 911, Black

Thursday, March 22, 8:04 p.m.: Hansen Rd/Puʻunene on Puʻunene south of Hansen, M770541, 2005 Honda Cyl, White/Blue

Lahaina

Monday, March 19, 10:54 a.m.: 600 block of Waineʻe St at Aina Nalu parking lot, M00512, 2016 Genuine Moped, Black

Thursday, March 22, 10:03 a.m.: 1000 block of Limahana Circle, M00734, 2012 Taiz Cyl, Green/Black

Kīhei

Monday, March 19, 12:10 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kai Makani Loop, LDJ983, 2013 Ford Focus, Gray

Saturday, March 24, 6:32 p.m.: 2021 S Kīhei Rd at Maui Wave Riders parking lot, LFY601, 2000 Nissan Pathfinder, White

Kapalua

Monday, March 19, 9:48 p.m.: 300 Kapalua Drive at Kapalua Bay Golf Course, 0 Spec Golf Cart, White

Nāpili

Tuesday, March 20, 3:20 p.m.: 3626 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Sunset Terrace, LDH189, 2002 Honda Odyssey, Tan/Gold

Makawao

Thursday, March 22, 10:52 p.m.: 1188 Makawao Ave at Casanova Restaurant, MNC980, 1999 Honda Civic, White

Thursday, March 22, 12:02 p.m.: 100 block of Ohaoha Pl, RCE884, 1998 Nissan Sentra, Silver

Pāʻia

Thursday, March 22, 6:40 p.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Bay Park, LHX880, 2007 Nissan Frontier, White

Friday, March 23, 7:41 a.m.: 799 Poho Pl at Mama’s Fish House, 2011 vehicle, Black/Green

Spreckelsville

Friday, March 23, 9:25 a.m.: 600 block of Stable Rd, LBD790, 2011 Chevy TK, White

11 Vehicle Break-Ins

Mākena

Sunday, March 18, 12:11 p.m.: Mākena Rd at Maluaka Beach, 2002 Mazda Pro, Black

Kahului

Sunday, March 18, 3:39 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave at Maui Mall, 2008 Toyota vehicle, Gray

Kaunakakai

Sunday, March 18, 9:49 a.m.: 0-100 block of Manako Ln, 2002 Toyota vehicle, Purple

Sunday, March 18, 11:26 a.m.: 25 Maunaloa Hwy at Molokaʻi Yacht Club, 2002 Toyota vehicle, Purple

Kīhei

Sunday, March 18, 2:07 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd/S Kīhei Rd, 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, Blue

Thursday, March 22, 11:35 p.m.: 300 block of S Kīhei Rd in a residence driveway, 2014 Toyota Tacoma, Gray

Pāʻia

Sunday, March 18, 5:31 p.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa parking lot, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Tuesday, March 20, 8:33 p.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa park, 2004 Mazda MZ3, Silver

Wailuku

Wednesday, March 21, 3:32 p.m.: S Church St/Pakahi St, 2017 GMC vehicle, Gray

Wailea

Wednesday, March 21, 2:02 p.m.: 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr at Marriott Wailea Resort, 2018 Hyundai Elantra, Red

Nāpili