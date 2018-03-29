The sixth annual Masters of Retail Success in Maui event will be held on Wednesday, April 4 in the Nahele Banquet Room at the Kahili Golf Course and will feature the success stories of five local Maui businesses.

At Maui Business Brainstormer’s signature event for 2018, exemplars from the Maui business community will share their business knowledge and motivation. This year’s event will focus on Maui-based agribusinesses and businesses that support the ecosystem of local farmers and ranchers.

The featured business owners and leaders will “talk story” about their road to success and the challenges of running a business on Maui. The 2018 lineup includes five businesses ranging from restaurant to retail to ranching to farming, all rooted in local culture and traditions.

The featured business include: Kīhei Caffe (Barry Allison); Maui Cattle Company (Alex Franco); Native Intelligence (Kaponoʻaikaulikeikeao Molitau); Okoʻa Farms (Ryan Earehart); and Two Chicks in a Hammock (Kat Crosby and Michelle Jones).

In addition to the connection of these businesses to local farm and ranching sources, another special theme in this year’s program is multi-generational contributions to success.

“We learned a lot from The State of Mom-and-Pops in Maui forums that were held in February 2018 during the National Entrepreneurship Week,” MBB organizer and event emcee Lori Fisher said. “We heard about the importance of family-run businesses inspiring the next generation to take on the legacy of dedication and hard work that built the business, and bring in the new energy, skills and ideas of the younger family to adapt the businesses as times and markets change. The featured exemplars each have a story to tell about this aspect of long-term success.”

The evening’s agenda will be emcee’d by John Hauʻoli Tomoso and Lori Fisher. The popular event draws together entrepreneurs and established businesses from across the community, coming together to celebrate what it takes to succeed on Maui, and to learn from each other’s mistakes as well as achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Attendees will also be reminded about ways to incorporate Hawaiian culture and values to help balance the day-to-day operations of a business driven by dreams and aspirations for the success of future family generations,” Tomoso said.

The public is invited to the dinner event, which will begin at 5:15 p.m. MBB members are eligible for a discounted dinner price.

Register online to attend the dinner event here. In addition to a no-host bar, the dinner menu includes grilled top sirloin of beef, smoky paniolo baby back ribs, Pulehu Mahi-mahi, as well as an assortment of sides, vegetable and desserts. The cost for dinner is $55 for MBB members and $62 for non-members, with both prices partially subsidized by MBB sponsors.