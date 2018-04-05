Two “Meet and Greet” events will be held to discuss the Waiehu Clubhouse Master Plan & Feasibility Study.

The meetings, sponsored by the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation, are scheduled for April 12 and 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waiehu Golf Course Clubhouse.

The public will have the opportunity to learn about the project, talk with its Bow Engineering and Development Inc. consultant team and express comments, ideas and concerns.

The meetings are casual, with no formal presentation, and designed to be interactive. Participants may drop by any time during the sessions and will be asked to write responses to questions posted on several boards.

The Waiehu Golf Course Clubhouse, which is more than 50 years old and suffers from a range of infrastructural and functional problems, has never been upgraded. County officials say that over the years, course attendance has decreased despite green fees that appeal to locals and visitors. Also, the clubhouse cannot host tournaments since there is no room for tournament headquarters or a banquet facility.

As a result, DPR considers the clubhouse inadequate to meet current and future needs. In fiscal year 2017, the department identified the project as priority and received funding from county council.