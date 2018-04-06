Shalia Kapuau’ionalani Kikuyo Kamakaokalani of Maui’s Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka took the title of Miss Aloha Hula 2018 at the 55th Annual Merrie Monarch Hula Festival in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Kamakaokalani who dances under the direction of kumu Nāpua Greig, paid tribute to Kapiʻolani and Kaʻiulani in her kahiko and ʻauana performances respectively.

In her kahiko hula, Kamakaokalani danced to “Lei No Kapiʻolani.” According to festival material, this traditional lei chant for Kapiʻolani has been passed down as a hula noho kālaʻau. “It takes place at the famed fortress at Kaʻuiki in Hāna Maui, and travels throughout the paeʻāina, particularly highlighting Kapiʻolani’s journey to Maui Island.”

Kamakaokalani’s ʻauana selection honored Kaʻiulani, for her poise, intelligence and bravery. A festival booklet description of the mele explains: “Kaʻiulani epitomizes our people’s ability to master Eurocentric ideologies and powers while still remaining paʻa to our identity as kānaka.”

Kamakaokalani garnered a total of 1130 points, edging out Ecstasy Ligon of Ka La ʻOnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe who trailed her by five points. Just three points separated the next top contender, Nicole Yuen of Hālau Hiʻiakainamakalehua, who was second runner-up, placing third with 1122 points.

Rounding out the top five was third runner-up Asialynn Genoa Kalihilihiʻulaonalehuaʻohopoe Yap of Hālau Manaola with 1096 points and Maile Yurika Garrett of Kawailiʻula was fourth runner up with 1088 points.