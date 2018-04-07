The County of Maui is proposing a roundabout at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului. The project is supported by the Blue Zones Project, which advocates for healthier communities.

Project supporters say the roundabout will improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

According to Blue Zones Project coordinators on Maui, on average, roundabouts promote: a 90% reduction in fatality collisions; a 40% reduction in pedestrian collisions; a 65% reduction in traffic flow delay; and an 80% reduction in annual maintenance costs.

Advocates for the project are organizing a sign waving event on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the site of the proposed roundabout.