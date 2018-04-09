The Second Friday Town Party in Lahaina will take place on Friday, April 13, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

April’s town party will feature the 6th annual Classic Car Show & 50’s Rock and Roll Party.

Campbell Park and Front Street’s 600 & 700 blocks, Prison Street to Lahainaluna Road, will come alive with Lahaina Action Committee and Cool Cat Café’s 6th Annual Classic Car Show.

Darren Lee, Lahaina’s notorious Elvis, will open the show from 5-5:30 p.m. followed by a live performance by Kona Storm who will perform Rock and Roll and Blues. Lahaina’s own Red Dirt will follow from 8-9 p.m.

Cool Cat Café’s 808 Challenge will return center stage at Campbell Park with trophies and Cool Cat Café gift certificates in three categories including Best in Show Prize with $500 Cash.

A new category, People’s Choice Award, has been added this year which will let participants vote for their favorite car at the LAC booth at Campbell Park from 6-7 p.m.

KPOA’s local boy, Ke‘van will emcee the event and announce the winners around 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for Classic Cars that want to sign up online for the event are available here or call 667-9175. The event is limited to 100 cars so interested persons are encouraged to sign up soon.

The event is co-sponsored by LahainaTown Action Committee, Cool Cat Cafe and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.