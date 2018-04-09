Maui’s Hawaiian Paddle Sports has joined 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.

“Our member companies have donated more than $175 million to our environmental nonprofit partners to date. Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 3% of that comes from businesses,” said Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

She continued, “The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on the ground outcomes. Our members lead with purpose and commitment, characteristics that consumers support. We’re excited to welcome Hawaiian Paddle Sports to our global network,”

Timothy Lara, owner, Hawaiian Paddle Sports said, “Kuleana, or responsibility, is a core mission of Hawaiian Paddle Sports, so we’re thrilled to join 1% for the Planet. We’ve been helping local nonprofits through our Mālama Maui give back program, so this will amplify our existing giving efforts. We are in a unique position to use our business model to benefit the community and the only place we call home.”

Members of 1% for the Planet contribute 1% of annual sales directly to any of the approved nonprofit environmental organizations in the network. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved.

Hawaiian Paddle Sports has previously donated to Hawaiʻi nonprofits in the 1% for the Planet program, including Hawaiian Islands Land Trust, West Maui Watershed Partnership, and Surfrider Foundation.