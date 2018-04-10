The House Committees on Intrastate Commerce and Economic Development & Business will hold an informational briefing on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency on Friday, April 13, at the State Capitol building.

The purpose of the briefing is to discuss the basics and regulation of virtual currencies and blockchain technologies in Hawai‘i, and the economic opportunities the technology offers.

There will be three presenters at the briefing including:

Iris Ikeda – Commissioner, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions

Peter Kay – Founder and President, CyberCom, Inc.

Spencer Toyama – Co-Founder, Sudokrew Solutions

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Commissioner’s testimony will include the purpose and effects of the current virtual currency legislation HB2257 HD2 SD1. No public testimony will be accepted.