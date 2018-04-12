The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is extending the deadline to submit nominations for the 2018 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards to April 21, 2018.

These awards recognize members of the Maui Filipino community with outstanding achievements, demonstrations of leadership, professional excellence, or service to the community. The nomination form is available online.

Awardees will be honored at the Gintong Pamana Leadership and Scholarship Awards banquet on Wednesday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului.

Nominations must be postmarked by April 21, mailed to Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 331033, Kahului, HI 96733 or emailed to mauifilipinocc@gmail.com.