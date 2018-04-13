The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is requesting water conservation for customers in West Maui, extending from Olowalu to Kahana. At this time, no water is flowing to the Lahaina Water Treatment Facility due to blocked intakes which is most likely caused by this evening’s sudden, heavy rain in the West Maui Mountains.

Customers are asked to conserve water for the next 24 hours. Personnel will attempt to safely clear the blocked intakes during daylight hours tomorrow.