The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Island chair including: Kahoʻolawe, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Niʻihau, Oʻahu and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi through late tonight.

Forecasters with the NWS say an upper level low combined with enhanced low level moisture will bring the threat of heavy rains and flash flooding.

Rapidly rising water levels may also occur on area streams and significant flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

As a precaution, the public should continue to monitor the weather forecast and be prepared to take immediate action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued. Campers and hikers are advised to reschedule their outing to a time when weather is expected to be more favorable.

The NWS issued a reminder that “It does not have to be raining heavily where you are for flash flooding to occur.”